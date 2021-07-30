The Alpha Foods ‘Chickenflation’ Campaign to Crash Poultry on the US Stock Market

In the same month that Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods went head to head with plant-based chicken launches, closely followed by Field Roast rolling out its vegan tenders en masse in CostCo; California’s Alpha Foods yesterday began a bold campaign to capitalise on the increase in poultry prices and bring attention to plant-based chicken.

Alpha says it will closely monitor the “chickenflation crisis” at www.chickenflation.com and decrease the price of its Chik’n Nuggets by a cent for every cent that the price of chicken increases. During the campaign, consumers will be able to claim coupons for Alpha Chik’n Nuggets from street teams in Times Square.

To bring further visibility to this important issue, Alpha will take over the digital billboard at NASDAQ in New York City, as well as a full-page ad space in The Wall Street Journal to spread the word.

According to Kierstin De West, Alpha’s Chief Marketing Officer, “In the past few months, chicken prices have skyrocketed, leaving consumers looking for alternative options. By lowering the price of our plant-based chik’n products in line with chickenflation, we’re encouraging people to try something new, without the pressure of changing their entire diet.”

Tanner Thompson and Dana Buckhorn, the creative team who spearheaded the campaign, said: “Using some pretty questionable knowledge of the stock market and a lot of Google searches for ‘big financial words,’ we were able to create a market tracker on the NASDAQ board as well as a market update in the WSJ. It’s not the first time underperforming males have crashed the market.”

