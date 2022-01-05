VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Launches on New York Stock Exchange

VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (Ticker: EATV), a global ETF of publicly-traded plant-based innovation companies, has launched on the New York Stock Exchange.

The first financial product from the VegTech™ Invest advisory, the VegTech™ ETF (Ticker EATV), includes 37 publicly traded companies actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients and producing primary products that are animal-free. VegTech™ Invest advisors, Elysabeth Alfano and Sasha Goodman, say they feel these companies positively impact climate change as well as solve some of the world’s most pressing problems such as food security, deforestation, animal cruelty and growing public health concerns.

VegTech™: A Pure-Play in Plant-Based Innovation

“We are excited to be what we believe is the first pure-play ETF that invests in companies innovating with plants and producing animal-free products. We believe that today’s investors want a more resource-efficient, climate-friendly, and cruelty-free food and materials supply system…and want to invest their dollars in the same,” says VegTech™ Invest CEO and CMO, Elysabeth Alfano. “My partner Sasha Goodman and I are excited to offer an ETF that empowers the average person to invest with their values and participate in this large-scale, secular trend.”

“With this ETF, I am excited to drive capital to plant-based innovation companies. I also hope to encourage public companies to lead the way and replace animal products with innovations that are better for people, the planet and the animals,” VegTech™ Invest President and Fund Manager, Sasha Goodman says.

VegTech™ Invest

VegTech Invest™ is an investment management firm advising the thematic ETF, EATV. EATV invests in VegTech™ Companies: those that are actively innovating with plants and plant-derived ingredients and producing primary products that are animal-free.

At VegTech™ Invest, we believe these companies positively impact planetary health, human health, and animal health. We also believe that we are on the cusp of a long-term, secular trend of plant-based innovation that will result in the disruption of the global food and materials supply chain for a more efficient, climate-friendly and cruelty-free system. The VegTech™ ETF is dedicated to providing exposure to this key and growing trend.

Click here for LinkedIn and Twitter. For information on the ETF, including the prospectus, visit EATV.VegTechInvest.com.