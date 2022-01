*URGENT UPDATE*

Yesterday we published an article related to the availability of Beyond Meat in Pizza Hut Canada. At the time of publishing it was assumed that the pizzas would be vegan if ordered without cheese. However, we have since heard from the company that Pizza Hut’s doughs and crusts contain milk. As such, these dishes are absolutely not vegan and we have removed the article. We apologize for any confusion that may have been caused.

vegconomist team