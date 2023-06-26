Dreamfarm Develops Healthy Plant-Based Italian Cheeses Made From Almonds

After two years of R&D, Italian startup Dreamfarm is set to enter the dairy alternatives market with plant-based mozzarella and spreadable cheese.

Made from Mediterranean almond paste, the cheeses are low in saturated fat and are said to be better for the planet than dairy cheese. They are also free of many of the ingredients used in other plant-based cheese brands, such as coconut oil and modified starch. The products have received a Nutriscore of A (the highest possible) in recognition of their nutritional benefits.



“After two years of testing, we are very satisfied with the first two products we are bringing to the market. It wasn’t easy to create healthy plant-based alternatives to two iconic Italian products while maintaining a similar texture,” said co-founder Mattia Sandei.

“Frontier sector”

DreamFarm was founded by Sandei and Maddalena Zanoni, who both have significant experience in the food sector. Giovanni Menozzi, previously of healthy food delivery startup Nutribees, recently joined as CEO.

Last month, the startup showcased its products at Italian agrifood trade fair Cibus. DreamFarm now hopes to launch Europe-wide, starting with Germany and Belgium.

“The response we received to our products during our first public appearance at Cibus confirmed that we are working in the right direction and gave us even more energy to become one of the most innovative companies in this frontier sector,” said Menozzi. “At the moment, we have started several discussions with GDO, Horeca, and large ‘traditional’ brands that are eager to learn about and expand their range of plant–based products, for which consumer demand continues to grow.”