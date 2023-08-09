Abu Dhabi-Based Switch Foods Launches Locally Produced Alt Meats Across the UAE

In May, UAE-based Switch Foods opened what was claimed to be Abu Dhabi’s first plant-based meat production facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones.

Now, a range of meat alternatives produced at the facility — such as kebabs, soujuk, minced meat, and burger patties — have launched at retailers and food service outlets across the UAE. These include Carrefour, Spinneys, Organic Food Café, Grandiose, Geant, Union Coop, Sharjah Coop, Al Maya, and Abella. Additionally, the plant-based meats are available online from the platforms Talabat, Careem, Kibsons, and Noon.

The vegan-friendly, halal-certified products are made from pea protein and are free of major allergens such as soy and gluten. They aim to provide alternatives to traditional Middle Eastern foods, along with more Western-style options.

“A true pleasure”

Interest in meat and dairy alternatives has been growing fast in the Middle East, particularly since the pandemic. Sales of processed meat and dairy are already relatively low in the region, and plant-based foods are increasingly seen as a healthier option.

The Switch Foods production site opened just months after the UAE’s first alt meat facility — owned by IFFCO — began operations in Dubai. IFFCO said that while the market was still small, the response to the concept of meat alternatives had been very positive — a sentiment echoed by Switch Foods.

“It has been a true pleasure to witness the excitement and willingness of the leadership and management of prominent retailers and online platforms across the UAE to support locally produced and sustainable foods like the ones we produce at Switch Foods,” said Edward Hamod, founder and CEO of the company. “I was pleasantly surprised by the drive of these retailers to accept, taste, evaluate, and list our products at such a rapid speed. It demonstrates their commitment to the ambitious sustainability targets set by their companies and their recognition of the importance of locally produced food in reducing the region’s carbon footprint.”