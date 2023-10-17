Dubai: Meat Alternatives by Switch Foods Launch at Restaurant Chain Run by Former Butcher

UAE-based meat alternatives manufacturer Switch Foods has announced a partnership with Al Safadi, a Lebanese restaurant chain in Dubai.

Al Safadi will serve four dishes made with Switch Foods products:

Fried kibbeh — Plant-based meat and bulgur dumplings with onions.

— Plant-based meat and bulgur dumplings with onions. Kabab khashkash — Minced and spiced plant-based lamb on a bed of crushed tomatoes.

— Minced and spiced plant-based lamb on a bed of crushed tomatoes. Lahem beajine — Flatbreads with ground plant-based meat.

— Flatbreads with ground plant-based meat. Hummus with plant-based meat and fries.

The news follows a huge surge in interest in plant-based diets in the UAE. A recent YouGov survey found that over half of residents describe themselves as either flexitarian, vegetarian, or vegan, and the country is reportedly becoming a hotspot for plant-based foods. The collaboration is particularly significant given that Al Safadi’s founder, Fadi Al Safadi, is a former butcher.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a more environmentally conscious brand,” said Al Safadi. “Furthermore, it also highlights our commitment to culinary innovation as we jointly explore incorporating plant-based meat alternatives into traditional cuisines. Many Lebanese dishes traditionally feature meat, and we recognize that there is a growing populace opting for a meat-free lifestyle.”

“New benchmark”

Switch Foods opened its plant-based meat facility — claimed to be the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi — in May of this year. The company offers products that cater to local tastes, such as kabab, kafta, soujuk, and minced meat.

The pea protein-based meat alternatives became available across the UAE in August, launching at supermarkets such as Carrefour and Spinneys along with food service locations and online retailers.

“This partnership not only sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the UAE dining scene but also acts as an example, inspiring other establishments to join us in this endeavor, creating a positive change,” said Edward Hamod, Switch Foods founder and CEO. “Al Safadi is set to offer a conscious dining experience that respects our environment and aligns with the values of a healthier, more sustainable future. We are proud to be chosen by the brand to take this step towards reshaping the gastronomic landscape with ethical and sustainable options.”