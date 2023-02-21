Spain’s Grin Grin Foods Closes €1.1 Million Financing Round

Grin Grin Foods, the Spanish startup specializing in plant-based food, has raised €1.1 million through a crowdfunding campaign via the Dozen Investments platform.

Among the main investors are Inveready, Dozen Investments and Capsa Vida, and other investors such as Virto Group, Angulas Aguinaga, Embutidos Martínez or Vicky Foods (Dulcesol) have also collaborated.

This financing has been a huge boost for the company to continue growing in an increasingly competitive market.

The distribution of Grin Grin Foods products is currently throughout Spain only, and with the new financing the company has plans to expand. According to the company, they are growing “by leaps and bounds” and in less than half a year the workforce has increased by 50%.

In November 2020 the company launched nougats and neuras to encourage vegan options that same year and in August 2021 it put a variety of vegan tequeños on the market.

We subsequently spoke with its CEO and founder Ricard Puigdemont and he informed vegconomist that the company had a long history and that it had a growth forecast with the aim of providing the population with 100% vegan options and encouraging variety in food.