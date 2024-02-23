The Vegetarian Butcher Launches its First Vegan Fish Product

The first vegan fish alternative from Unilever subsidiary The Vegetarian Butcher, the “Krosse Flosse”, is now available in Germany.

The Dutch brand is following its philosophy of producing plant-based alternatives that provide the same experience as their animal-based counterparts, with the aim of sustainably removing animals from all steps of meat and fish production. According to the company, the “Krusty Fin” is very similar to the animal equivalent in texture, taste, and ingredients. The 100% plant-based fish fillets are made from rice and wheat protein and are enriched with omega-3.

The Vegetarian Butcher has expanded its range to include various new vegan products in recent months. In January, the company presented its product innovations to a large audience at the Green Week in Berlin, receiving positive feedback from the crowds.



In November 2023, The Vegetarian Butcher presented its new vegan kebab skewer together with the Düzgün Group, one of Europe’s leading kebab manufacturers. Like the original, this can be grilled directly on a spit and then cut down. The rotisserie consists, among other things, of soy protein and a spice mixture specially tailored to the classic kebab, which together ensures an authentic taste.

To mark its 13th anniversary, The Vegetarian Butcher announced the opening of its own plant-based butcher shop in Rotterdam last October. In addition to the core range, limited edition products are available exclusively at this store.



Further information: thevegetarianbutcher.de