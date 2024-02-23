5 More Small Vegan Businesses You May Not Know That Deserve to Be on Your Radar

As a follow-up to Tuesday’s piece listing five small vegan companies that you might not know, here we present another five emerging businesses from around the world that deserve your support. From Canadian cheese to Spanish cakes, these small enterprises are doing great things and are well worth your hard-earned pennies.

1. Freedom Cakes – Madrid, Spain

Freedom Cakes of Madrid is an uber cool outfit that entails a cake shop, an American style vegan cafe/diner, and a delivery service in the Spanish capital. The diner concept is described as “The only 100% Plant Based American Diner in Madrid where you can find the best brunch, burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, pancake towers and our famous cakes and much more!”

The cafe concept recently moved to a new location at Barcelona 3, 28012 Madrid, just a few metres from Freedom Cakes Diner, and here you can find Italian focaccias, pizza slices, sandwiches, and Argentinean empanadas along with a wide range of sweets and homemade cakes.

Furthermore, Freedom Cakes recently opened the first vegan nightclub in Madrid. “This place, which presents itself as the new meeting point for vegans, has a 100% plant-based menu with sandwiches such as grilled egg and bacon, Argentinean seitan empanadas, or salmon with cream cheese and dill. In addition, there are delicious carbonara and bacon pizzas, mushroom and truffle pizzas, and chicken with cheddar,” says Tapas Magazine.

2. Alex Gooch – Monmouth, Wales

This award-winning bakery in the market town of Monmouth in Monmouthshire Wales is outstanding not only for the fact that its veganness is not its selling point; the breads, cakes, and pastries simply happen to be plant-based, and not all customers would be aware of the fact that they are not consuming any animal ingredients when enjoying these delicious offerings. This is the kind of bread that deserves to be a centre-piece of the table, served with oils and enjoyed in its essence. The pizza breads and other baked goods are fresh and the menu includes plant meats from THIS amongst others.

Says Alex, “I trained as a chef from the age of seventeen. When working with Daphne Lambert, an inspiring and hugely knowledgeable chef and nutritionist, I became more and more interested in bread. It was Daphne who triggered my interest in sourdough and my wild yeast starter is named after her. From there I set up my own bakery in Hay-on-Wye. Daphne also raised my awareness to the importance of using organic ingredients.

“Growing without the use of artificial chemicals (e.g. pesticides, herbicides and fungicides) is essential to preserve soil health and biodiversity (amongst other things). I am very conscious that we should work with nature rather than against it so all ingredients used in my bakery are organically grown. I also believe that the way our culture has developed to use and abuse animals is fundamentally wrong so my bakery is 100% vegan.

“My bakery is an example of how you lose nothing by removing animal products from the recipes. We spend a lot of time perfecting everything so that our bread and pastries are as good now – if not better – than they were when we were using animal products. Over the years the bakery has grown from me baking alone to employing about 20 staff but my family are still very involved, which is important to me.”

3. Truffula – British Colombia, Canada

Truffula, a pioneering vegan cheese producer based in Canada, has swiftly carved a niche in the plant-based food industry with its commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation. Leveraging artisanal methods and ethically sourced ingredients, Truffula crafts a diverse range of dairy-free cheeses that cater to the growing demand for delicious, environmentally friendly alternatives.

“We create foodie-approved results by combining certified organic and plant-based ingredients, together with raw food techniques and natural processes that increase nutritive and gustatory value. What results is something wholesome, nutritious and uncompromisingly delicious. Something even the most discerning palate would consider an indulgence,” says Truffula, a highly respected brand in Canada.

According to the website: “Responsible and ethical, we also seek out local suppliers and producers to partner with such as evoolution, and Chickadee Farm Organic Herbs. And you can rest assured, we are committed to using only ethically sourced cashews in all of our products.

“Our wheels are wrapped in premium cheese paper from France that allows the wheels to breathe while regulating humidity and increasing the shelf-life by at least 50%. Plus, we’ve got a mind toward reducing waste as much as we can so we also offer a jar return program in Edmonton: bring back your clean Truffula mason jars to Earth’s General Store, Amaranth Enjoy Centre or our booth a the 124 Street Grand Market for a 50 cent discount on the purchase of a new jar (one jar return discount per purchase).”

4. Brother Sprout – Newfoundland, Canada

Brother Sprout produces shelf-stable vegetable proteins, addressing the challenge of finding budget-friendly protein choices for those on plant-based diets, using textured soy protein to make a wide range from chunks to bacon to chorizo.

“We use high-quality ingredients and create delicious, affordable options for meat-eaters who are looking for a healthier alternative. Our products can be used in a variety of dishes, from burritos and fajitas to tacos and stir-fries,” says Brother Sprout.

The Canadian brand has a line of dried pea protein products, “Made with yellow peas, Deadly Peas is a versatile protein and iron-rich meat alternative that can easily absorb the flavor of any recipe.”



© Brother Sprout

5. Chickenish – Walthamstow, London

A festival favourite since 2020, Chickenish (featured image) operates a brick-and-mortar location in Walthamstow, East London, and is known for its presence at street food events and festivals around the UK. Offering various vegan chick*n products like drumsticks and bites (described by Secret London as like KFC’s popcorn chicken, only better), and a range of vegan burgers, Chickenish provides delivery service from their shops in Hackney Wick and Walthamstow.

“We’ve recreated your chicken shop classics, we just made them out of plants instead. 0% Chicken. 100% Chickenish. 100% Halal”.

Says Happy Cow: Chickenish re-creates chicken shop dishes using plants instead. Includes CHKN drumsticks, bites and burgers. All soy-based and coated in a gluten-free batter. Open Mon-Thu 12:00-21:00, Fri-Sat 12:00-22:00, Sun 12:00-21:30.

You can order from their website for home delivery.

We salute you, Chickenish.