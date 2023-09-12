Revo Foods’ Mycoprotein-Based Salmon Filet Becomes First 3D-Printed Alternative to Hit Supermarket Shelves

Austrian startup Revo Foods introduces THE FILET, a mycoprotein-based salmon filet that will be available from the 14th of September at REWE’s famous vegan superstore, the 200-metre square Billa Pflanzilla. According to Revo Foods, it is the first-ever 3D-printed product available in supermarkets worldwide.

Revo Foods and Swedish startup Mycorena collaborated to develop the 3D-printable mycoprotein, utilizing Mycorena’s Promyc ingredient. The project received €1.5 million from Swedish innovation agency Vinnova, the Austrian Research Promotion Agency, and the cross-border EU funding program Eurostars.

With its primary ingredient being mycoprotein, THE FILET is a clean-label product that is said to offer remarkable nutritional values, such as high protein content and Omega-3. The product has received a Nutriscore of A in recognition of its nutritional benefits.

Founded in 2020, Revo Foods is pioneering large-volume 3D food printing technologies to produce fish alternatives as a solution to overfishing. As the company points out, with up to 60% of global fish stocks being overfished, there is a severe risk of a collapsing ocean ecosystem.

Revo Foods’ portfolio includes a pea-protein-based smoked salmon alternative, Revo Gravlax, Revo Salmon Spread, and Revo Tuna spread. Revo’s products are available in over 20 countries Europe-wide, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK. The company has secured a total funding of €7 million to date.

3D-printing at industrial scale

The Austrian food tech has developed various technologies to create the new filet. A patent-pending continuous production process called 3D-MassFormer technology can produce “game-changing” 3D-printed alternatives at industrial volumes. Another extrusion technology seamlessly integrates fats into a fibrous protein matrix to replicate the flakiness and fibers found in fish flesh, delivering a remarkably realistic product.

Regarding sustainability, developing products with mycoprotein and this game-changing extrusion technology consumes fewer resources and has lower GHG emissions, making it considerably more environmentally friendly than conventional fish production.

“With the milestone of industrial-scale 3D food printing, we are entering a creative food revolution, an era where food is being crafted exactly according to the customer needs. We are not just creating a vegan alternative; we are shaping the future of food itself,” comments Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods.

THE FILET will be available at Revo Foods online shop from the 1st of October.