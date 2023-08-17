Veg of Lund’s International Success Continues as DUG Potato Milk Expands into Japanese Market

Veg of Lund has signed a distribution agreement with Synergy Trading Corporation to expand its famous DUG potato milk onto the Japanese market.

The company also recently announced new patent approval in Sweden for its unique ice cream that combines potatoes, rapeseed oil, and a vegetable protein emulsion.

Japanese expansion

The first trial order has been shipped from Europe and sales in Japanese stores will begin with confirmed market partners by the end of the third quarter, according to Veg of Lund.

“Japan is not only an important market, but also a market for other Asian countries to look to. We look forward to working with Synergy Trading to make the DUG potato drink a commercial success,” says CEO Fredrik Carling.

Synergy Trading Corporation imports and sells products from different parts of the world, including Europe. With a large product portfolio that isn’t just grocery, the company has established relationships with supermarkets, department stores, and e-commerce across Japan.

“We are excited to be the first company to introduce DUG Potato Drink to the Japanese market. We look forward to launching this year and building a long-term relationship with Veg of Lund,” says Synergy Trading.

