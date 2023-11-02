ARTICLE AMENDED Impossible’s Indulgent Burger Now Available at Ruby Tuesday’s

Amendment 11/2: Impossible now informs us this burger is not suitable for vegans unless ordered without the bun.

American casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday unveils the latest addition to its nationwide menu, the Indulgent Burger, through a partnership with Impossible Foods.

The Indulgent Burger, initially launched in June, made its debut at restaurants like Bareburger, Monty’s Good Burger, and select retailers such as Acme, Jewel, and Safeway. Impossible Foods describes it as its boldest plant-based burger yet. This new partnership will bring Impossible’s latest burger offering to Ruby Tuesday’s 214 restaurant locations across the United States.

With enthusiasm for the partnership, Shawn Lederman, CEO at Ruby Tuesday, stated, “We’re excited to partner with the Impossible Foods team and be among the first to introduce their new Indulgent Burger to casual dining patrons. Burgers remain a highly sought-after category at Ruby Tuesday, and this addition, along with our renowned Endless Garden Bar, caters to the growing interest in plant-based dining.”



Impossible Foods has also secured recent collaborations with major chains in the United States, including a notable partnership with IHOP, which introduced plant-based sausage patties and burgers to its menu in September.

Sherene Jagla, CEO at Impossible Foods, also commended the collaboration, saying, “Ruby Tuesday has been an exceptional partner in bringing our new Indulgent Burger to a broader consumer base nationwide. This premium burger patty is designed to emulate the experience of a gourmet, restaurant-style burger, offering a juicy, meaty, and truly ‘indulgent’ experience for diners. We’re excited to bring this delicious plant-based option to burger enthusiasts across the country.”

While the Impossible Burger will remain a permanent fixture on Ruby Tuesday’s everyday menu, a limited-time promotion allows guests to enjoy an Impossible Burger with french fries or tater tots on Tuesdays for $6.99, further encouraging consumers to explore plant-based alternatives.