German Caterer Dussman Partners With Plant-Based Startups for “Diversity Instead of Sacrifice” Campaign

This Veganuary, German caterer Dussmann Food Services has joined forces with four plant-based startups — planted, BettaF!sh, BOONIAN, and Brew Bites — as part of its Vielfalt Statt Verzicht (Diversity Instead of Sacrifice) campaign.

Dishes featuring plant-based products made by the startups have been available at around 60 German business canteens throughout the month. Restaurant Ursprung, a sustainable restaurant located in Dussmann’s Berlin-based cultural media store Das KulturKaufhaus, is also participating.

About the startups

planted uses extrusion and fermentation to make meat alternatives from clean ingredients such as peas, sunflower, and oats. One planted schnitzel emits 87% fewer greenhouse gases and requires 90% less water than its animal-based equivalent.

BettaF!sh produces a canned tuna alternative called TU-NAH, made from seaweed, pea protein, and fava beans. By using TU-NAH, Dussmann will avoid 812 kg of bycatch and save 228 skipjack tuna fish per week.

BOONIAN makes meat alternatives specially developed for commercial kitchens, prioritising taste and texture over replicating meat.

Brew Bites makes all-natural beef alternatives using upcycled ingredients. The products generate just 3% of the CO₂ emissions of conventional meat and save 18,000 liters of water.

Menu

Dussman’s Veganuary menu features:

planted schnitzel with creamy mushrooms

planted sausages with mashed potatoes

TU-NAH mayo on a baked potato with red cabbage

TU-NAH bowl with rice

BOONIAN currywurst with fries

BOONIAN teriyaki bowl with rice noodles

Sliced Brew Bites beef in a creamy sauce with noodles

Red Thai curry with Brew Bites beef.

Dussman says the company is committed to sustainability through its Berlin-based Food Service Innovation Lab, which has been operating for two years and aims to have a positive impact on people and the planet.

“It is a truly synergetic partnership; by leveraging Dussmann’s large influence within the food services sector and future-proof ingredients from the start-ups, we want to prove to the rest of the industry that a 100% plant-based catering concept can be efficient and economically viable,” said Christian Hamerle, Head of Food Service Innovation at Dussmann.