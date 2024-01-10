The Laughing Cow’s Plant-Based Garlic & Herb Cheese Alternative Launches at Whole Foods

The Laughing Cow has announced the much-anticipated launch of its dairy-free cheese alternative, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in Garlic & Herb flavor, now available at Whole Foods Markets across the United States.

The launch of The Laughing Cow Plant-Based has experienced multiple delays, with the company holding off the initial release “in order to spend more time perfecting the recipe,” according to the website. Following a launch announcement in December of 2022, the company further delayed the rollout due to unforeseen production challenges. However, at the end of last year, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based Spreadable Cheese debuted in the UK and is now finally available to US consumers.

Mirroring the familiar packaging and presentation of the original Laughing Cow products, the vegan-certified cheese alternative is offered in individually portioned wedges and crafted using almond milk as a base.

“We’ve spent months perfecting the recipe for The Laughing Cow Plant-Based and are equally excited for this product to hit shelves now, as we are for consumers across the country to try it,” expressed Zach Fatla, Brand Director of The Laughing Cow.

Bel Group, the parent company of The Laughing Cow, has been increasing its presence in the plant-based sector. Following the 2021 introduction of a dairy-free Boursin and the 2022 launch of Babybel Plant-Based in the US, the company has steadily expanded its plant-based offerings. These include a white cheddar variety of Babybel and 100% plant-based brand Nurishh, which has found its market across various retailers in the US, the UK, and Europe, including vegan feta cubes and goat’s cheese in France.

Plant-based partnerships

Bel Group has partnered with Standing Ovation, a company specializing in animal-free casein through fermentation, which recently secured €3M in funding from the French Government and Bpifrance. Additionally, Bel Group has partnered with and invested in Climax Foods, a data science-driven biotech company, to enhance and expand its dairy-free product line, leveraging Climax’s technology.

“This launch marks a new step for the brand, and we look forward to sharing the deliciousness of The Laughing Cow with a whole new audience,” comments Fatla.

Currently, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in Garlic & Herb is exclusively sold at Whole Foods for $4.49. Starting this spring, both Garlic & Herb and Original flavors will be available at Kroger and other grocery retailers nationwide. The brand is also exploring the introduction of spicy flavors in the plant-based lineup, anticipated to be available in 2025.