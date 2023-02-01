Redefine Meat Reports Record Veganuary With 70 New Restaurant Partnerships

Redefine Meat reports a record Veganuary with over 70 new food service customers onboarded across Europe.

In the 12 months following Redefine’s impressive $135 million financing round, the Israeli company has seen continued success, bolstered by its partnership with Giraudi Meats, Europe’s leading importer of high-end meat, and further expedited by this year’s Veganuary campaign.

The “New Meat” products have now launched commercially across the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Austria and Finland, as detailed below.

Netherlands

New restaurant partnerships in the Netherlands include Boterlap, Koks gemert, Wildschut, Luxembourgh and Shakshuk.

Redefine commercially-launched Redefine Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, and Redefine Bratwurst within the Dutch market.

Germany

Across Germany, hundreds of restaurants nationwide are serving New Meat following accelerated growth during Veganuary.

Mundfein, launching its first Redefine Meat Pizza, ‘Heinrich’, across all 40 of its locations nationwide featuring plant-based meatballs created from the Redefine Meat lamb kebab mix.

Redefine Meat also announces its first logistics partner for food services, Dewender, further bolstering its supply chain in the country.

The UK

In Britain, London restaurant chain The Breakfast Club partnered with Redefine Meat for two new Veganuary specials launched across all sites – The Works: a veggie and vegan fry-up, and a Posh Sausage Sandwich: made with Redefine Meat Bratwurst Sausage. Additionally, the Redefine Burger is available as the new plant-based Cheeseburger.

Also in the UK this month, Redefine Meat’s newly-launched Tenderloin premium cut was added to four more London menus including Meraki, Chotto Matte and Powerplant.

CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit states: “We’ve come an incredible way since last Veganuary when New-meat debuted on the first menu in Europe. Fast forward 12 months, Redefine Meat is in thousands of locations globally and brought to market 16 new product innovations – including four premium cuts previously considered impossible.

“The uptake of New-meat has been phenomenal, and this Veganuary we celebrate a new era of no-compromise meat-eating that meets the needs of meat lovers, vegetarians, flexitarians and vegans alike. We’re extremely excited to see what 2023 brings, as we ramp up production with our new large-scale factory in the Netherlands to support our ambitious expansion across Europe.”